Coats Group’s (COA) Equal weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coats Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

Shares of COA opened at GBX 71.30 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20).

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

