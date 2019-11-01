CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 289.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,219. The firm has a market cap of $483.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.