Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 524,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Natixis bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN opened at $18.13 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.