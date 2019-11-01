Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Shares Down 13%

Shares of Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP) traded down 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), 15,566,051 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 10,640,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 20.23 and a quick ratio of 20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.32.

In other news, insider Francesco Gardin acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

