Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

CSCO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. 845,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,053,574. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

