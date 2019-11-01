CIBC Raises Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target to $58.00

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Associated Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 111.98%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $73,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $62,827.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,472 shares of company stock valued at $263,529. Corporate insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

