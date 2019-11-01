CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 79,520 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592,407 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,520 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.92% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $246,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 62.04 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

