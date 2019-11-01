CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 422,256 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,151,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 3.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $600,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $79.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.781 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.