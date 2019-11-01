CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $32.33 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

VZ opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

