CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $23.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 556.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.