Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.35. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.