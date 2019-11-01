Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. 102,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,258. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,337.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price bought 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 412,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 129,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 199,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.