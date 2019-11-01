Chubb (NYSE:CB) & Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Financial Comparison

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Chubb has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.5% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chubb and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 3 5 4 0 2.08 Horace Mann Educators 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chubb presently has a consensus price target of $155.64, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Chubb.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 10.48% 8.70% 2.65% Horace Mann Educators 8.73% 2.54% 0.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chubb and Horace Mann Educators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $33.80 billion 2.03 $3.96 billion $9.44 15.94 Horace Mann Educators $1.19 billion 1.51 $18.34 million $0.68 64.19

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chubb pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 169.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Chubb beats Horace Mann Educators on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

