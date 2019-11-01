Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 109.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 97,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 10.48%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.64.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

