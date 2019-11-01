Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.56. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 19,139 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

