Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.56. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 19,139 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

About Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

