China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

CHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of China Mobile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Mobile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Mobile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.9732 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in China Mobile by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,392,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,603,000 after purchasing an additional 361,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Mobile by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,153,000 after purchasing an additional 235,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,420,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,476,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in China Mobile by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 148,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in China Mobile by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 94,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

