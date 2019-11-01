Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 768.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

