Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 7,799 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,440,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,900,000 after purchasing an additional 689,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 812,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 485,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 369,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,509,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,402,000 after acquiring an additional 182,507 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $141.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

