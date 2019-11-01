Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,110,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,532,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,049,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,642,000 after buying an additional 604,320 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Innoviva by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,993,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after buying an additional 527,269 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Innoviva by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,123,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innoviva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,899,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after buying an additional 141,043 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

INVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a current ratio of 42.50. Innoviva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 307.49% and a net margin of 146.60%. Research analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.