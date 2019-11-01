Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Meritor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meritor by 45.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Meritor Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

