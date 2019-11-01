Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,091. The company has a market capitalization of $224.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

