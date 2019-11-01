Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.51). Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

