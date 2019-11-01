Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Releases Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.50), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. 2,125,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,427. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.