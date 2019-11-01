Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Up 14.0% in October

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 163,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 303,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CEMI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 23,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,647. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.73. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

