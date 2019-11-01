Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other Chegg news, insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 50,420 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,096,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,442.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 143,754 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $6,171,359.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,363 shares of company stock valued at $28,795,756. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.67, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.96. Chegg has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

