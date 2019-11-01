Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.