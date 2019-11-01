Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Down 14.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) were down 14.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $33.13, approximately 1,217,546 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 580% from the average daily volume of 178,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 31.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $5,915,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 44.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 95,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

