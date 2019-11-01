Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.12. 705,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,776. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

