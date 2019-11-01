Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 865,456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 220.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 506,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,465,000 after buying an additional 296,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

