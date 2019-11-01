Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 in the last ninety days.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

