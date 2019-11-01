Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,156 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

