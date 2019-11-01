Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 449,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

