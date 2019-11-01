Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Short Interest Update

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Champions Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

