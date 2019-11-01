CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Down 13.0% in October

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,500 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 992,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 134,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CGI has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CGI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of CGI by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.