Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in ANSYS by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $220.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $229.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.