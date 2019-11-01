Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

