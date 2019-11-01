Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 80.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,374 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daily Journal Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after purchasing an additional 773,712 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $288.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

