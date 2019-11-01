Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

