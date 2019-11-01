Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $562.70 million, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 195,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 642,337 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

