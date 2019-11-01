Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Shares of CENX stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $562.70 million, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 195,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 642,337 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
