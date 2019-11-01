CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $28,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,752,000 after buying an additional 688,251 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 318,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $17,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $84.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.