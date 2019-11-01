CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $82,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 901,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

