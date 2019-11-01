CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.42

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $9.22. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 64,246 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the second quarter worth $971,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 178,999 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

