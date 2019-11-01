Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Casa Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Casa Systems updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.25)-(0.15) EPS.

Shares of CASA traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,648. The company has a market capitalization of $559.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

