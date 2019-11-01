Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.02, 853,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,333,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Becky A. Sheehan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,948 shares of company stock worth $575,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 213,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 259,399 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,584,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 209,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cars.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,053,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

