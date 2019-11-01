Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.
Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $12.02. 853,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,464. The stock has a market cap of $758.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $28.50.
In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 11,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $105,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,948 shares of company stock valued at $575,784. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $197,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 42.8% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 253,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 75,890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cars.com by 22.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 93,245 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 627.8% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Recommended Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.