Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $12.02. 853,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,464. The stock has a market cap of $758.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 11,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $105,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,948 shares of company stock valued at $575,784. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $197,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 42.8% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 253,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 75,890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cars.com by 22.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 93,245 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 627.8% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.