Carnival (LON:CCL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Carnival (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. UBS Group lowered Carnival to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Carnival to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

Shares of CCL traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,128 ($40.87). 435,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.53, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,327.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,646.09. Carnival has a one year low of GBX 3,037 ($39.68) and a one year high of GBX 4,696 ($61.36).

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

