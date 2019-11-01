CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 841,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CDNA traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $23.32. 177,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.92. CareDx has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CareDx by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CareDx by 884.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $3,786,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

