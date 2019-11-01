Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $41,506.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,860.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $318,049.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,188.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $412,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. 269,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,752. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,412.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.