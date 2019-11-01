Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) by 187.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carbon Black were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBLK. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carbon Black stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Carbon Black Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Morley sold 39,690 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $754,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carbon Black has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

