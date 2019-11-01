Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,577. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.